Russians bombard Ukraine with 95 missiles and UAVs overnight: 33 drones downed, 36 go off radar

Russia bombarded Ukraine with 95 missiles and drones on the night of 18-19 April, launching eight missiles of various types and 87 attack UAVs and decoy drones. Ukrainian forces have downed 33 drones and 36 others disappeared from radar.

Details: In particular, the Russians fired three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Oniks anti-ship missiles and three Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles.

In addition, Russian forces launched 87 UAVs from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north and south of the country without specifying the regions.

It was also reported that 36 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing any adverse effects).

According to the authorities, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were affected in the attack.

