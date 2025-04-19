All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence minister says Kyiv supports Trump's peace initiative by 90% – The New York Post

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 19 April 2025, 10:24
Ukraine's defence minister says Kyiv supports Trump's peace initiative by 90% – The New York Post
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has told US officials that Kyiv is 90% behind President Trump's peace initiative presented in Paris by the United States.

Source: a senior US presidential administration official in a comment to The New York Post

Details: The source notes that a full and comprehensive ceasefire decision is expected to be made in London next week.

Advertisement:

Quote from the administration representative: "I think part of the concern they’ve got (Ukrainian - ed.) is on the land … just what they call ‘de jure’ and ‘de facto. ‘De facto’ means we recognise the Russians occupy this land, but we don’t say [Ukraine is] going to give it up forever. ‘De jure’ means we acknowledge that [the Russians] take in this land and we’ll never see it back again."

More details: The New York Post reports that a senior official said that in order to bring Russia to the negotiating table, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, may offer Moscow a "carrot" in the form of reduced sanctions and possibly the unfreezing of seized assets.

Background: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia would submit a response to the US proposal for a "ceasefire" in Ukraine by 20 April.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Rustem UmierovTrumpceasefire
Advertisement:
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
Nine people killed and 42 injured in Russian drone attack on bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Paris to meet with coalition of the willing and US officials
Ukraine's first deputy defence minister to resign
Ukraine's Defence Minister says Ukraine works with other countries to get another Patriot system
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
19:13
Polish foreign minister and his US counterpart discuss Ukraine talks and pressure on Russia
19:12
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it "years ago"
18:46
Denmark to allocate over €40 million for ammunition for Ukraine
18:32
Rubio says US has "done its best" for Ukraine peace and now understands Russia "better"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: