Ukraine's defence minister says Kyiv supports Trump's peace initiative by 90% – The New York Post

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has told US officials that Kyiv is 90% behind President Trump's peace initiative presented in Paris by the United States.

Source: a senior US presidential administration official in a comment to The New York Post

Details: The source notes that a full and comprehensive ceasefire decision is expected to be made in London next week.

Quote from the administration representative: "I think part of the concern they’ve got (Ukrainian - ed.) is on the land … just what they call ‘de jure’ and ‘de facto. ‘De facto’ means we recognise the Russians occupy this land, but we don’t say [Ukraine is] going to give it up forever. ‘De jure’ means we acknowledge that [the Russians] take in this land and we’ll never see it back again."

More details: The New York Post reports that a senior official said that in order to bring Russia to the negotiating table, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, may offer Moscow a "carrot" in the form of reduced sanctions and possibly the unfreezing of seized assets.

Background: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia would submit a response to the US proposal for a "ceasefire" in Ukraine by 20 April.

