Markus Söder, Bavarian Prime Minister and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), has said that future Chancellor Friedrich Merz will decide on the possible delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; n-tv, a German TV news channel

Quote from Markus Söder: "It will be up to the new chancellor to decide [on delivery of Taurus missiles]."

Details: However, the Bavarian PM pointed to the limited resources of the German Air Force.

"However, foremost, we need as many Taurus missiles for ourselves as possible," Söder said.

Söder called the Taurus missiles "the best weapon we have" and added that "even the Russians respect it".

Meanwhile, Lars Klingbeil, the co-head of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, insists that the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition will make a joint decision on Taurus for Ukraine.

Background:

Friedrich Merz himself has recently declared his readiness to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles, subject to agreement with European partners.

The Kremlin criticised Merz over his readiness to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles.

The German conservatives are counting on a joint decision on Taurus with Scholz's party.

