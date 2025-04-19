Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: one person injured, two more under rubble

Russian airstrikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 19 April, injured one person, with two others possibly trapped under the rubble. Earlier in the day, two more people were injured in separate Russian attacks.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Today at 16:45, four enemy airstrikes with FAB-250 with the UMPK module took place in the town of Kostiantynivka and outside the town in the field. [A UMPK module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.]

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured: one person was injured, and two others are possibly under the rubble.

11 private houses and 4 DTEK power lines were damaged [DTEK is the largest private energy company in Ukraine – ed.]. Emergency workers are inspecting the scene and taking rescue measures to unblock the victims, which are complicated by another strike with an FPV drone on fibre optics at the scene."

Details: Earlier, Horbunov reported on the morning attack on the territory of Kostiantynivska hromada, which resulted in two civilians being injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!