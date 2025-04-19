All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: one person injured, two more under rubble

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 21:44
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: one person injured, two more under rubble
Screenshot: deepstatemap

Russian airstrikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday 19 April, injured one person, with two others possibly trapped under the rubble. Earlier in the day, two more people were injured in separate Russian attacks.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Today at 16:45, four enemy airstrikes with FAB-250 with the UMPK module took place in the town of Kostiantynivka and outside the town in the field. [A UMPK module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.] 

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured: one person was injured, and two others are possibly under the rubble.

11 private houses and 4 DTEK power lines were damaged [DTEK is the largest private energy company in Ukraine – ed.]. Emergency workers are inspecting the scene and taking rescue measures to unblock the victims, which are complicated by another strike with an FPV drone on fibre optics at the scene."

Details: Earlier, Horbunov reported on the morning attack on the territory of Kostiantynivska hromada, which resulted in two civilians being injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians strengthen their positions in Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast, preparing offensive on Kostiantynivka – DeepState
Two civilians dead and fires rage in Kostiantynivka after Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photos
Ukraine's National Guard repel 7-hour long large-scale Russian assault
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: