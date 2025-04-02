US senators prepare bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia – Washington Times

A bill has been introduced in the US Senate concerning new sanctions against Russia for its refusal to engage in a peace agreement, including a 500% tariff on goods from countries that buy Russian oil and gas.

Details: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal have presented a bill to impose sanctions on Russia for its refusal to negotiate a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Fifty senators, an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, are co-authors of the bill, demonstrating widespread bipartisan support for the initiative.

"The dominating view in the United States Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this horrific war and Putin’s aggression must end now and be deterred in the future," the senators said in a joint statement.

The bill proposes both primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and individuals who support the Kremlin's aggression in Ukraine.

The sanctions will be imposed if peace talks fail or if an agreement reached is violated by Russia.

Among the sanctions included in the bill is a 500% tariff on imported goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other resources.

Quote from the senators' statement: "It is our hope that in 2025, President Trump and his team will achieve what has eluded the world in the past: ending Russian aggression against Ukraine permanently and ensuring the survivability of a free and democratic Ukraine.

These sanctions against Russia are at the ready and will receive overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral support if presented to the Senate and House for a vote."

Previously: US President Donald Trump stated that he had not ruled out the introduction of secondary sanctions against Russia if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "wasn't doing the job", while also adding that he is convinced that Putin will fulfil his part of the deal.

On 30 March, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very angry" and "pissed off" with Putin for talking about an interim administration in Ukraine. He also threatened to impose additional sanctions on Russian oil if Moscow does not come to the negotiating table and stop the fighting in Ukraine.

Trump announced plans to hold a new conversation with Putin this week to discuss Ukraine.

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after meeting with Trump in Florida on Saturday, proposed setting 20 April as the deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire before imposing new sanctions.

While speaking to journalists on 31 March, Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to withdraw from the mineral deal and has warned him of "big problems" if he does so.

