Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv overnight, injuring eight people – video

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 April and confirmed that the city had been attacked with Geran-2 drones.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, stated that between 13 and 15 hits had been recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district in Kharkiv as a result of the large-scale Russian attack.

Most of the strikes hit an industrial area, causing fires that engulfed around 2,000 square metres of warehouse premises and production facilities. In addition, about 20 houses were damaged.

He confirmed that eight people had been injured, including a nine-month-old infant.

Chubenko said the Russians had used Geran-2 UAVs for the strikes on Kharkiv. He showed parts of a drone recovered from the scene of the attack.

Background: Russian forces increased their attacks on Kharkiv in March, doubling the number from February.

