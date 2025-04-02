All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv overnight, injuring eight people – video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 2 April 2025, 03:42
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kharkiv overnight, injuring eight people – video
Building on fire. Screenshot

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 April and confirmed that the city had been attacked with Geran-2 drones.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, stated that between 13 and 15 hits had been recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district in Kharkiv as a result of the large-scale Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Most of the strikes hit an industrial area, causing fires that engulfed around 2,000 square metres of warehouse premises and production facilities. In addition, about 20 houses were damaged.

He confirmed that eight people had been injured, including a nine-month-old infant.

Chubenko said the Russians had used Geran-2 UAVs for the strikes on Kharkiv. He showed parts of a drone recovered from the scene of the attack.

Advertisement:

Background: Russian forces increased their attacks on Kharkiv in March, doubling the number from February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivdronesRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
New video of Chinese POW interrogation: he wants to go back to China, not Russia
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
All News
Kharkiv
Kharkiv under large-scale UAV attack: people injured
Russia doubles attacks on Kharkiv in March, leaving 99 people injured
Russian UAVs attack Kharkiv: six hits recorded in Kyivskyi district – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:18
Number of injured in Russian attack on Dnipro rises to nine, large-scale fire extinguished – photos
07:34
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 15 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:38
UK announces $580m military aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg
04:18
Only ceasefire can now be discussed in talks with Russia – US Department of State
01:44
Russians occupy Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast and advance toward border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
23:53
Ukrainian wrestler Livach wins her second European Championship title
23:25
Prince Harry makes unannounced visit to Ukraine – photo
21:40
UpdatedRussian missile hits Dnipro: large-scale fire starts, people killed and injured – photos
21:26
EU to allocate €1bn from Russian frozen asset revenues to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry – EU ambassador
20:49
US ambassador to Ukraine plans early resignation – CBS News, Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: