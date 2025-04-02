NATO membership for Ukraine is set in stone, Washington summit commitments remain in force, Alliance official says

The North Atlantic Alliance has reaffirmed that NATO's policy on Ukraine's future membership remains unchanged.

Source: a NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity to journalists in Brussels but representing the organisation's official stance, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official stressed that NATO does not believe that its view on Ukraine's membership has changed despite recent remarks by the US leadership.

"Nothing has changed in our relations. Our relationship is still strong; we have strong political engagement and practical cooperation in many areas," the Alliance said.

Moreover, there have been no changes in the previously adopted policy towards Ukraine.

"Allies stated at the Washington summit that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible. This decision remains in force and continues to be a shared NATO policy. For us, Ukraine's right to choose its alliances and determine its foreign policy course is just as important now as it has always been," the NATO Secretariat emphasised. NATO Headquarters also stressed that the principle of a state's right to determine the level of its aspirations in relations with NATO applies not only to Ukraine but to all nations, as it is a fundamental principle of global politics.

Background:

On 12 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. US President Donald Trump later endorsed this position. His security adviser, Mike Waltz, gave a slightly softer signal.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has so far avoided public comment on the issue.

