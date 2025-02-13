All Sections
There was no promise to Ukraine that as part of peace deal they would be in Alliance, says NATO Secretary General

Oleh Pavliuk, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 February 2025, 18:55
There was no promise to Ukraine that as part of peace deal they would be in Alliance, says NATO Secretary General
Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasised that the Alliance’s commitment to Ukraine’s membership is not contingent on possible future "peace negotiations".

Source: European Pravda, citing Rutte's statement during a press conference in Brussels

Quote: "It has never been agreed that whenever peace talks would start, that peace talks would end – anywhere and always and definitely – with NATO membership."

Advertisement:

Details: Rutte recalled that at the Washington Summit, NATO made commitments regarding Ukraine’s future membership.

He further stressed that regardless of the outcome of "peace negotiations," the Alliance must "make sure that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will never ever try again to attack Ukraine," adding that such guarantees can take various forms.

"There has never been a promise to Ukraine that as part of a peace deal they would be in NATO," Rutte concluded.

Background:

  • On 12 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset ruled out Ukraine’s NATO membership and stated that Europe must provide the great share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. He also said that US troops would not participate in any peacekeeping operation.
  • In response, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reiterated that Ukraine’s position on NATO membership remains unchanged.

