Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast: damage and over 200 explosions reported

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Stock photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian forces carried out 115 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast on 19 April, damaging houses and a car.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It was reported that a total of 225 explosions were recorded across 12 hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

These included:

One instance of artillery shelling was recorded in the Sumy hromada. A house and a car were damaged.

The Khotin hromada was attacked with multiple launch rocket systems (eight explosions). One house was damaged.

Intensive attacks were recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada, including 26 explosions caused by FPV drones, 29 mortar explosions, 16 from guided aerial bombs and 4 VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped by drones.

The Svesa hromada suffered one explosion as a result of an FPV drone attack.

In the Esman hromada, UAV attacks caused eight explosions via VOG grenade drops and four via FPV drone strikes.

The Yunakivka hromada was the most heavily attacked area: it was shelled with artillery 67 times and suffered six mortar attacks, eight multiple-launch rocket system strikes, 13 FPV drone attacks and two explosions from guided aerial bombs.

In the Bilopillia hromada, one explosion was caused by a UAV-dropped VOG, and four by FPV drones.

The Myropillia hromada suffered nine explosions as a result of guided aerial bomb launches, and eight mortar explosions.

In the Putyvl hromada, one explosion from an FPV drone attack was recorded.

The Shalyhyne hromada was struck by FPV drones four times and shelled by artillery five times.

The Seredyna-Buda hromada suffered one explosion caused by an FPV drone.

