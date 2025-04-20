Zelenskyy says Russia continues to attack on different fronts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, has stated that active hostilities are ongoing in the combat zone despite Russia’s attempts to create an impression of a ceasefire.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Syrskyi’s report on the frontline situation as of 06:00 shows that Russian forces carried out 59 attacks and launched five assault operations along different front lines.

Quote: "In the sector of the Starobilsk Operational Tactical Group (OTG), one combat engagement was documented, in the Donetsk OTG sector there were three combat engagements – two on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka [fronts], and one combat engagement took place near Stepove on the Zaporizhzhia [front]. The enemy carried out dozens of FPV drone strikes.

In the Kursk region, Russian forces conducted artillery strikes and used drones.

Everywhere our warriors are responding as the enemy deserves, based on the specific combat situation. Ukraine will continue to act symmetrically.

Between 18:00 yesterday and midnight today, there were 387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces. Drones were used by the Russians 290 times.

Overall, as of Easter morning, we can state that the Russian army is attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire, while in some areas still continuing isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine. Russia must fully comply with the conditions of the ceasefire."

Details: Zelenskyy also confirmed that Ukraine’s proposal to extend the ceasefire for 30 days after midnight on Sunday 20 April remains in effect, and the country will respond in line with the real situation on the front.

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to any Russian ceasefire, but Russian assaults and artillery activity were continuing on some fronts.

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Ukrainian troops noticed that the Easter truce promised by the Russians was not being upheld on most fronts.

Following a report from Syrskyi late in the evening on 19 April, Zelenskyy said that Russia’s Easter truce did not cover Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, and that attacks had not ceased in some other areas of the combat zone.

