All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia declares Easter truce and vows to halt all hostilities

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 16:53
Russia declares Easter truce and vows to halt all hostilities
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing the Kremlin

Advertisement:

Details: According to Putin, Russia will stop all hostilities from 18:00 on 19 April Moscow time (which coincides with Kyiv time) until 00:00 on 21 April.

Quote: "Guided by humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring an Easter truce today from 18:00 to 00:00 from Sunday to Monday. I order that all hostilities be ceased for this period.

We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow suit."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, although Ukraine has not declared a truce and it is unclear whether the proposal was coordinated with Kyiv, Putin has already warned of possible "violations": "Our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations and any aggressive actions by the enemy."

Putin added that the response to the Easter truce will indicate how genuine Kyiv's ability and willingness to engage in peace talks truly is.

Update: Russia's Ministry of Defence later confirmed that it had instructed all unit commanders to observe a ceasefire from 18:00 on 19 April to 00:00 on 21 April (Moscow time).

However, it emphasised that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.

Background: Ukraine previously agreed to a full ceasefire proposed by the United States. On 14 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had refused to halt hostilities for 34 consecutive days and that Putin remained intent on pursuing the war. However, Kyiv has not issued any statements regarding the one-day Easter truce.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Putinwar
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Putin
Zelenskyy comments on Putin's Easter truce
Putin's advisor says US and Russia have not agreed on new conversation between Trump and Putin
Vance expresses outrage after Zelenskyy accused him of justifying Putin's actions
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: