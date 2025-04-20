American news channel Fox News has called Kyiv a Russian city during its broadcast of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s Easter service.

Source: Footage from the Fox News broadcast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The channel was broadcasting Easter celebrations from around the world, including a service held in Russia attended by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

As part of the same coverage, Fox News showed Easter celebrations from around the world, including in Kyiv.

Initially, the broadcast correctly labelled the Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s service at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral as taking place in "Kyiv, Ukraine". However, the caption later changed to "Kyiv, Russia" and remained on screen for an extended period.

Background: This incident comes shortly after Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the US is allegedly willing to recognise Russian control over Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula as part of a broader peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

