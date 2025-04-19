Zelenskyy comments on Putin's Easter truce

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a Russian drone attack launched after 17:00 on Saturday 19 April, evidence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's true attitude toward both Easter and human life.

Quote: "As for Putin's latest attempt to play with people's lives – air-raid warnings are sounding across Ukraine. At 17:15, Russian attack drones were spotted in our skies.

Ukrainian air defence systems and aircraft are working to protect the country. Shahed drones flying over Ukraine this evening are the real reflection of Putin's attitude toward Easter and human lives."

Background:

On Saturday, Putin declared an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces would adhere to the ceasefire, provided that Kyiv does the same.

