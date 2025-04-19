All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy comments on Putin's Easter truce

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 19 April 2025, 17:50
Zelenskyy comments on Putin's Easter truce
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a Russian drone attack launched after 17:00 on Saturday 19 April, evidence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's true attitude toward both Easter and human life.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "As for Putin's latest attempt to play with people's lives – air-raid warnings are sounding across Ukraine. At 17:15, Russian attack drones were spotted in our skies.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defence systems and aircraft are working to protect the country. Shahed drones flying over Ukraine this evening are the real reflection of Putin's attitude toward Easter and human lives."

Background:

  • On Saturday, Putin declared an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April.
  • Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces would adhere to the ceasefire, provided that Kyiv does the same.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
Trump's team at odds over lifting sanctions against Russia – Politico
Trump: We have deal with Russia, now we need deal with Zelenskyy
CNN: US wants to announce peace deal before 100 days of Trump's presidency, European official believes
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Kharkiv: You have to be an outright scumbag to deliver such strikes – photos
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russian missile production
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 20 Russian stars and athletes
RECENT NEWS
11:14
Eight bodies identified after Russian strike on Kyiv, unidentified remains found
10:39
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
10:28
Latvian foreign minister calls Putin "butcher in Kremlin" after large-scale attack on Ukraine
10:26
Six injured as Russia targets Kharkiv with three waves of missiles and drones overnight – photos
10:22
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16,000 people take refuge in metro, Lukianivska station damaged – photo
10:05
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
09:55
Russians hit civilian with drone in Kherson Oblast: man in serious condition
09:43
Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv
09:33
Russian forces attack facilities of world's largest refrigeration equipment manufacturer in Kharkiv
09:30
Russian nighttime attack: two injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and rescue workers hit in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: