All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chinese coal imports from Russia rose by 6% in March despite sanctions

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 20 April 2025, 14:33
Chinese coal imports from Russia rose by 6% in March despite sanctions
Coal wagons. Photo: Getty Images

China’s coal imports from Russia increased by 6% in March, reaching 7.33 million tonnes compared to the same month last year.

Source: data from the General Administration of Customs, as reported by Reuters

Details: Despite Western sanctions, Russian coal exports to China continue to grow.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, coal imports from Indonesia – China’s largest coal supplier – fell by 9% to 17.96 million tonnes. This decline followed Indonesia’s decision to implement a government-set benchmark price as the minimum price for transactions starting 1 March.

Overall coal imports into China fell by 6% in March. This drop was driven by high port stockpiles and weak domestic demand, which pushed spot prices down to a four-year low.

Background: In April, exports of Russian Arctic oil to China are growing sharply, supported by ship-to-ship (STS) transfers at sea, which help bypass US sanctions.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaRussiacoal
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
Trump's team at odds over lifting sanctions against Russia – Politico
Trump: We have deal with Russia, now we need deal with Zelenskyy
CNN: US wants to announce peace deal before 100 days of Trump's presidency, European official believes
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
All News
China
China stops buying US liquefied natural gas amid growing purchases from Russia
China responds to Zelenskyy, denies supplying weapons to Russia
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
RECENT NEWS
11:14
Eight bodies identified after Russian strike on Kyiv, unidentified remains found
10:39
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
10:28
Latvian foreign minister calls Putin "butcher in Kremlin" after large-scale attack on Ukraine
10:26
Six injured as Russia targets Kharkiv with three waves of missiles and drones overnight – photos
10:22
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16,000 people take refuge in metro, Lukianivska station damaged – photo
10:05
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
09:55
Russians hit civilian with drone in Kherson Oblast: man in serious condition
09:43
Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv
09:33
Russian forces attack facilities of world's largest refrigeration equipment manufacturer in Kharkiv
09:30
Russian nighttime attack: two injured in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and rescue workers hit in Zhytomyr Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: