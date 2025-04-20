Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Easter at front, honouring Ukrainian insurgents and decorating Easter eggs – photos

Ukrainians are celebrating Easter for the eleventh year not only in churches or their homes, but also at the front. Soldiers enjoy Easter bread, and military chaplains bless Easter baskets and pray together with their comrades. [Easter bread or Paska is a traditional Ukrainian bread made at Easter, typically sweet and round, often decorated with religious symbols – ed.]

Details: This year, the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) added deep historical symbolism to their celebrations.

They recreated archival photos of Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) fighters celebrating Easter in 1944. [UPA, or the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, was a nationalist paramilitary organisation that fought for Ukrainian independence during and after World War II, primarily against Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union – ed.]

"We had long been considering the idea of symbolically touching the past and connecting the modern struggle with the struggle of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. We are those who are continuing their fight today. And no matter how times or military uniforms change, the essence is the same – to fight for an independent Ukraine," the unit stated.

The unit recalled that during Easter 1943, UPA fighters took the "Oath of the UPA Warrior" for the first time. The traditional greeting, "Christ is risen – Indeed He is risen," took on patriotic meaning, evolving into "Christ is risen – Ukraine will rise!"

Due to the constant threat of Soviet raids, insurgent Easter services were often held in forests, sometimes led by commanders in the absence of clergy.

"Easter for the Ukrainian insurgents was a symbol of the beginning of a new year of fighting and an especially important period after often hard and hungry wintering in hideouts," the brigade recalled.

Soldiers of Ukrainian Insurgent Army on Easter 1944 and soldiers of 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis on Easter 2025.

Photo: Brigade Chornyi Lis

Incidentally, the name of the unit Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) is not accidental, but inspired by the memory of the UPA Tactical Sector No. 22 Chornyi Lis.

Soldiers of the AREY Separate Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army also held Easter rites – confession, anointing and blessing of Easter bread.

"Even in battle, among trenches and silence before the storm, warriors seek not only victory – but peace in the soul.

This Easter became a reminder: we are fighting not only for land – we are fighting for light. And light always finds its way to every heart, even at the front," the unit said.

Soldiers of the AREY Separate Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army

The 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss celebrated Easter on the line of contact, yet still found time to observe Easter traditions.

This year, one of the soldiers created a special front-line pysanka (a traditional Ukrainian Easter egg, decorated using a wax-resist method with intricate folk designs), depicting three symbols: a wreath – a wish for well-being; arrows – an ancient symbol of victory; and an edelweiss flower – the symbol of the brigade.

Pysanka made by a soldier from the Edelweiss Brigade.

The 95th Separate Polissia Air Assault Brigade celebrated Easter at their positions.

"For us, Easter is not just a holiday. It is a reminder that light always prevails over darkness. Just as Ukraine will certainly win this war.

Our warriors are celebrating this holiday at combat positions, under the wind of the front, with faith in their hearts, love for their native land and care for every one of you. During these holy Easter days, the hearts of millions of Ukrainians beat in unison with those who defend our freedom," the brigade wrote.

Easter basket from 95th Separate Polissia Air Assault Brigade

Soldiers 95th Separate Polissia Air Assault Brigade.

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade shared Easter photos straight from the trenches.

"Easter bread brought from afar is not just the taste of childhood or a memory of home. It is a gesture of love. It is the rear that holds the line. We feel your support in every piece, in every word, in every gesture that comes from home.

Easter during war is not only a holiday honouring the victory of life, but also a symbol of our resilience. We are holding the line because we know that behind us are love, faith and the unbreakable spirit of those who are waiting for us," the brigade wrote.

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade with Easter bread

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade also shared photos from the celebration.

"Today the warriors of the 40th Coastal Defence Brigade are celebrating Easter with faith in God’s blessing, peace and Ukraine’s future. Where every day is a battle for life and freedom, their spirit remains unbroken," the brigade said in a post.

Soldiers from the 40th Coastal Defence Brigade celebrating Easter.

Ukrainian Christians have also received Easter greetings from the National Police of Ukraine units currently serving on the front line.

"Today we are holding the line of defence and protecting each of you so that your homes may be filled with kids' laughter, Easter candles may glow and peace may prevail. We are fighting for a peaceful future and for a Ukraine that will never surrender to the enemy. We are a strong, free and unbreakable nation that will undoubtedly achieve Victory," the defenders wrote.

Soldiers from the National Police of Ukraine units

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also reminded: Easter is not only a holiday, but also a time to remember those who are no longer with us.

"May the Lord bless our country and people! And also grant strength to overcome all hardships. Let us pray for everyone who fights for our peace on Easter and on all the days to come. Let us remember those heroes who have gone into eternity. Christ is risen! Indeed He is risen!" the border guards added.

Soldiers of The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Background: Last year, Ukrainian defenders also showed Ukrainians "combat" Easter bread, pysankas, and "surprises" for the Russian troops.

