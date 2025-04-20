All Sections
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and "make a fortune"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 April 2025, 23:34
Trump hopes Russia and Ukraine will sign deal next week and make a fortune
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes that Russia and Ukraine will "make a deal" next week and start doing big business with the United States.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

 

Quote: "Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week. [In the US the week starts on Sunday – ed.]

Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune."

Details: A few minutes earlier, Trump had also written: "The golden rule of negotiating and success: he who has the gold makes the rules." However, it is unclear whether this post is related to his subsequent message about Ukraine and Russia.

