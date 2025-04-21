"Easter truce": Russians bombarded Ukraine nearly 2,000 times and launched 96 attacks on 20 April

A total of 96 combat clashes occurred on the contact line over the course of 20 April. Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk front nearly 40 times and launched 1,882 attacks on defence forces positions and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 April

Quote: "A total of 96 combat clashes were recorded yesterday. Updated information indicates that the enemy carried out 1,882 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, of which 33 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 957 kamikaze UAVs."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to breach defensive lines near the village of Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops carried out an attack near the village of Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, there were 12 attacks as the Russians attempted to break into Ukrainian defence lines near the settlements of Nadiia, Myrne, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Novе and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, there were three Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked five times near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched 10 attacks near the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and Rozlyv.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces conducted five attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Skudne and towards Odradne.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians launched four assaults near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

No combat clashes were recorded on the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive group formation.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian forces launched 184 attacks over the past day, including 17 using multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian assaults.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on Russian personnel and equipment and are actively disrupting Russia’s offensive capabilities in the rear.

