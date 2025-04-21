Ukraine's defence forces once again thwart Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Russian forces are trying to drive Ukraine’s defence forces out of Kursk Oblast and seize the border areas of Sumy Oblast, which is being actively countered by Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "Intense fighting continues in Sumy Oblast in areas near the state border, as well as on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Following the order of their leadership, Russian troops are trying to drive us out of Kursk Oblast and seize the border areas of Sumy Oblast

However, the implementation of the aggressor's plan is hampered by our units of the Ukrainian defence forces, which have once again thwarted the enemy's offensive on this front with their actions."

Details: Syrskyi did not specify when the Russian offensive was repelled.

Syrskyi notes that shortly before Easter, in the course of his work, he met and listened to a number of Ukrainian commanders, key brigade headquarters officials and heads of different services on the front, and made all the necessary decisions on the ground to support combat operations and replenish stocks of military equipment and ammunition.

The general stressed that only by staying ahead of the Russians in the use of high-tech weapons, increasing the number and quality of robotic platforms and remotely operated modules, and adopting the use of artificial intelligence will the defence forces be able to effectively destroy Russian forces that have a numerical advantage.

Syrskyi thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery and professionalism.

