All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attacks and mine injure three people in Nikopol district

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 April 2025, 19:02
Russian attacks and mine injure three people in Nikopol district
Aftermath of Russian attacks. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the day on 21 April, injuring two people. Another woman was injured in Nikopol as she stepped on a Russian mine.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district all day long. They used UAVs and artillery. The district centre and the Myrove, Pokrov, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A man aged 66 and a woman aged 63 were injured. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: In Nikopol, a 62-year-old woman stepped on a Russian mine and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Russia also shelled the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district. No one was killed or injured.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwarcombat action
Advertisement:
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
Nine people killed and 42 injured in Russian drone attack on bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: apartments and food processing plant on fire – photos
Woman injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: damage reported to business premises, houses, cars and power lines – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
19:13
Polish foreign minister and his US counterpart discuss Ukraine talks and pressure on Russia
19:12
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it "years ago"
18:46
Denmark to allocate over €40 million for ammunition for Ukraine
18:32
Rubio says US has "done its best" for Ukraine peace and now understands Russia "better"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: