Russian attacks and mine injure three people in Nikopol district
Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the day on 21 April, injuring two people. Another woman was injured in Nikopol as she stepped on a Russian mine.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district all day long. They used UAVs and artillery. The district centre and the Myrove, Pokrov, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
A man aged 66 and a woman aged 63 were injured. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis."
Details: In Nikopol, a 62-year-old woman stepped on a Russian mine and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Russia also shelled the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district. No one was killed or injured.
