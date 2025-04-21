All Sections
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 April 2025, 20:24
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Ambulance. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces bombarded the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the evening of 21 April. Two people were killed in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an airstrike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, at around 17:00 on 21 April. A 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were killed.

Several houses in the village were damaged."

Details: Law enforcers are establishing the exact type of the air-launched munition.

