Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces bombarded the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the evening of 21 April. Two people were killed in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an airstrike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, at around 17:00 on 21 April. A 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were killed.

Several houses in the village were damaged."

Details: Law enforcers are establishing the exact type of the air-launched munition.

