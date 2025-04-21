Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Monday, 21 April 2025, 20:24
Russian forces bombarded the village of Petropavlivka in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the evening of 21 April. Two people were killed in the attack.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "According to the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an airstrike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, at around 17:00 on 21 April. A 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were killed.
Advertisement:
Several houses in the village were damaged."
Details: Law enforcers are establishing the exact type of the air-launched munition.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!