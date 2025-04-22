Russians hit village in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, injuring two people and setting houses on fire – photos

Russian forces hit the village of Horokhovatka in Kharkiv Oblast with a guided aerial bomb on 22 April, setting houses on fire and injuring a man and a woman.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The investigators reported that the Russian armed forces conducted an airstrike on the village of Horokhovatka, Izium district, at about 04:40 on 22 April. The guided aerial bomb hit a residential area, and four houses caught fire."

Details: The attack reportedly damaged more than 10 residential properties, as well as shops and a post office.

Aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A 55-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were injured as a result of the attack.

Aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The day before, Russian troops had also attacked the village with an aerial bomb. Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that as a result of the strike, the structural elements of the destroyed outbuilding and garage were on fire over an area of 100 sq m. The windows and roofs of four houses, a shop and a post office were damaged.

Aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A gas pipe was damaged in the town of Kupiansk as a result of a drone attack at 20:45 on 21 April. A 58-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was concussed.

In addition, the Russians hit a 24-year-old man with an FPV drone in the village of Ivashky in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 21 April. He was riding a scooter and was killed instantly.

