Russians hit Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, 33 injured, including children – photos, video

Iryna Balachuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 April 2025, 19:00
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, 33 injured, including children – photos, video
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 22 April, killing one person, injuring 33, damaging a high-rise building and setting cars on fire.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a fire broke out in one of the districts of the city of Zaporizhzhia... Two people were injured."

Updated: Later, Fedorov said that the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the life of one person.

"A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured. Doctors tried to resuscitate her but could not save her life," he wrote.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Later, Fedorov reported that two children were injured in the Russian attack. A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition and a 4-year-old boy is in a moderate condition.

Details: Fedorov stated that those people who sustained injuries had been taken to hospital.

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Earlier, Fedorov reported that there was a threat of the Russians using guided aerial bombs to hit Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the city of Zaporizhzhia in particular.

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Head of Oblast Military Administration reported that Russians used two guided aerial bombs in their attack on Zaporizhzhia.

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One hit targeted an infrastructure facility and the other one – a densely populated area, particularly a residential building. As of now, 13 people have been reported to be injured in the attack, including two children. Of the 13 people who were injured, two are in a critical condition."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

More details: SES reported that, as of 14:20, 23 people were injured, four of them are children. Fedorov added that boys aged 16,14, 4 and 3 were taken to hospital. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

 

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the attack, several nine-storey apartment buildings and an education institution were damaged. Cars also caught fire.

The evacuation is ongoing from the damaged building.

"Emergency workers swiftly extinguished the fire and are conducting search and rescue operations. The response to the aftermath of enemy air strikes is underway," the SES concluded."

At 18:40, Fedorov reported that the number of Zaporizhzhia residents seeking medical assistance had increased to 33.

