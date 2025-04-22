Russians used "Easter truce" to improve tactical position

The situation on the Lyman front remains difficult. Russian forces did not observe the ceasefire during the so-called "Easter truce" announced by the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and launched a large-scale infantry assault after its nominal end on 21 April.

Source: Anastasiia Blyshchyk, the spokeswoman for the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, on Suspilne.News

Quote: "In fact, this so-called ‘truce’ caused us more harm, because just a few hours after Putin announced the ‘ceasefire’, our positions came under heavy artillery fire. The enemy also used attack UAVs, and one of our mechanised battalions was assaulted by Russian infantry.

Overall, the enemy used this time to improve their tactical position.

We saw them move infantry and weapons – rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns – closer to the front line. Our aerial reconnaissance recorded more than 120 Russian occupiers dispersing during this so-called ‘Easter truce’ into forested areas, forest belts, ruined buildings and dugouts. And as soon as the carriage turned into a pumpkin – that is, the so-called ‘Easter truce’ ended – the Russians launched a large-scale infantry assault."

Details: In total, Russian troops launched over 10 attacks on the Lyman front on 21 April, in the area of responsibility of the 66th Brigade.

Blyshchyk noted that the area held by the brigade on the Lyman front remains a priority for the Russians.

