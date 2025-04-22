All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians used "Easter truce" to improve tactical position

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 April 2025, 14:45
Russians used Easter truce to improve tactical position
Anastasiia Blyshchyk. Photo: Screenshot

The situation on the Lyman front remains difficult. Russian forces did not observe the ceasefire during the so-called "Easter truce" announced by the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and launched a large-scale infantry assault after its nominal end on 21 April.

Source: Anastasiia Blyshchyk, the spokeswoman for the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, on Suspilne.News

Quote: "In fact, this so-called ‘truce’ caused us more harm, because just a few hours after Putin announced the ‘ceasefire’, our positions came under heavy artillery fire. The enemy also used attack UAVs, and one of our mechanised battalions was assaulted by Russian infantry.

Advertisement:

Overall, the enemy used this time to improve their tactical position.

We saw them move infantry and weapons – rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns – closer to the front line. Our aerial reconnaissance recorded more than 120 Russian occupiers dispersing during this so-called ‘Easter truce’ into forested areas, forest belts, ruined buildings and dugouts. And as soon as the carriage turned into a pumpkin – that is, the so-called ‘Easter truce’ ended – the Russians launched a large-scale infantry assault."

Details: In total, Russian troops launched over 10 attacks on the Lyman front on 21 April, in the area of responsibility of the 66th Brigade.

Advertisement:

Blyshchyk noted that the area held by the brigade on the Lyman front remains a priority for the Russians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
war
Chairman of Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People: Trump is testing Ukraine with messages about territorial concessions
Russian attacks and mine injure three people in Nikopol district
Putin admits strike on civilian facility in Sumy, but offers cynical "justification"
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: