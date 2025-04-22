Ukraine receives 55 vehicles and 4 generators from Lithuanian gas transmission firm

The Lithuanian gas transmission company Amber Grid has handed over 55 cars and four power generators worth almost €46,000 to Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, citing Amber Grid CEO Nemunas Biknius, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biknius noted that Ukraine has received cars, off-road vehicles and minibuses.

The vehicles were handed over to public services to help rebuild energy facilities destroyed or damaged by the war.

"It's essential that we can contribute to and support the struggling Ukraine. In the difficult conditions of war, such equipment is essential to save lives and ensure maintenance and logistics of energy facilities," said Biknius.

Amber Grid added that the donated vehicles are used and range in age from 5 to 11 years, but they are in good shape.

Background:

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, Amber Grid has provided support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of €172,000.

On Monday, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence received a new supply of equipment from the IT Coalition, funded by Luxembourg and Iceland, with a total value of almost €2 million.

In early January, Spanish Defence Minister María Margarita Robles announced that her country would soon provide Ukraine with 10 power generators.

