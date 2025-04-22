All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine receives 55 vehicles and 4 generators from Lithuanian gas transmission firm

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 22 April 2025, 19:12
Ukraine receives 55 vehicles and 4 generators from Lithuanian gas transmission firm
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian gas transmission company Amber Grid has handed over 55 cars and four power generators worth almost €46,000 to Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, citing Amber Grid CEO Nemunas Biknius, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biknius noted that Ukraine has received cars, off-road vehicles and minibuses.

Advertisement:

The vehicles were handed over to public services to help rebuild energy facilities destroyed or damaged by the war.

"It's essential that we can contribute to and support the struggling Ukraine. In the difficult conditions of war, such equipment is essential to save lives and ensure maintenance and logistics of energy facilities," said Biknius.

Amber Grid added that the donated vehicles are used and range in age from 5 to 11 years, but they are in good shape.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, Amber Grid has provided support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of €172,000.
  • On Monday, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence received a new supply of equipment from the IT Coalition, funded by Luxembourg and Iceland, with a total value of almost €2 million.
  • In early January, Spanish Defence Minister María Margarita Robles announced that her country would soon provide Ukraine with 10 power generators.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Trump reacts to latest Russian strike on Kyiv: "Vladimir, STOP!"
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
Russia launches 215 missiles and drones overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 112 targets, 68 go off radar
Trump's team at odds over lifting sanctions against Russia – Politico
All News
Lithuania
Civilised world must stop barbaric Russia by force, says Lithuanian president
Lithuania pledges €30 million in aid to Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
Lithuania to allocate €20 million for ammunition for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:39
Russian attack on Kyiv: body of woman retrieved from under rubble, death toll rises to 9
16:29
EXPLAINERHow Poland broke free from Russian gas and why it matters for the EU
16:18
Macron after Russian attack: there is only one aggressor – Russia, and US anger must be directed at Putin
16:02
UK bans export of gamepads to Russia, Reuters says
15:59
Russia deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine's interior minister says – photos
15:49
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 90, 8 killed
15:49
Zelenskyy: Trump's desk holds strategy for Ukraine's territories, agreed upon in London
15:48
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
15:40
Zelenskyy links latest Russian nighttime attack to pressure on US
15:36
Trump reacts to latest Russian strike on Kyiv: "Vladimir, STOP!"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: