Six people injured in 22 April Russian strikes on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

The aftermath of a Russian strike on 22 April. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces launched airstrikes and a first-person view drone (FPV) attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 April, leaving 6 people injured and about 100 houses damaged.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Investigators have found that the Russian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes on Kupiansk at around 10:00 on 22 April. An 85-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital.

A 69-year-old man was injured. Two other women and one man also suffered acute stress reactions. About 100 houses in the town were damaged."

Details: A Russian FPV drone struck a house in Kupiansk at around 14:25, leaving a 75-year-old woman injured.

