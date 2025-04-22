Six people injured in 22 April Russian strikes on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 19:31
Russian forces launched airstrikes and a first-person view drone (FPV) attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 April, leaving 6 people injured and about 100 houses damaged.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "Investigators have found that the Russian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes on Kupiansk at around 10:00 on 22 April. An 85-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital.
Advertisement:
A 69-year-old man was injured. Two other women and one man also suffered acute stress reactions. About 100 houses in the town were damaged."
Details: A Russian FPV drone struck a house in Kupiansk at around 14:25, leaving a 75-year-old woman injured.
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!