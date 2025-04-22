All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has info about Chinese nationals working at drone plant in Russia

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 April 2025, 20:42
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has info about Chinese nationals working at drone plant in Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) will pass on to Beijing information about Chinese citizens working at a drone production plant in Russia. Kyiv suggests that Moscow could have stolen drone technology by collaborating with Chinese citizens.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing; Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "I've asked the Security Service of Ukraine to provide broader information to China regarding Chinese citizens working at a drone manufacturing plant in Russia.

Based on our information, it is possible that Russia has stolen these technologies in coordination with these citizens and without agreements with the Chinese leadership.

The information also describes the relevant Chinese technologies for working on these drones. I think it will be important for Beijing to see how their partners are working with them."

Details: Meanwhile, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service will provide Beijing with brief information on Tuesday on China's potential supply of weapons to Russia. He stated that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will use his channels to pass this information to the embassy in Beijing.

"We will also attempt to convey the relevant information directly to Beijing through other channels," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasised that there has been no communication at the level of the countries' leaders, noting that information is being exchanged through embassies and diplomats.

