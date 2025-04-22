Number of injured in Russian aerial bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 38
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 22 April has increased to 38.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Thirty-eight people were injured. Thirteen people remain in hospital, including five children.
A man who was taken to hospital with a severe penetrating wound has been operated on.
He is in a stable condition."
Details: Speaking during the national 24/7 news broadcast, Fedorov added that Zaporizhzhia had not been targeted with guided aerial bombs for about one and a half to two months.
Among the injured is a pregnant woman who is currently in a moderate condition and receiving medical care.
Background: Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 22 April, killing one person and injuring 33.
