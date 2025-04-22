All Sections
Number of injured in Russian aerial bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 38

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 April 2025, 22:21
Number of injured in Russian aerial bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 38
Destroyed building. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 22 April has increased to 38.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Thirty-eight people were injured. Thirteen people remain in hospital, including five children.

A man who was taken to hospital with a severe penetrating wound has been operated on. 

He is in a stable condition."

Details: Speaking during the national 24/7 news broadcast, Fedorov added that Zaporizhzhia had not been targeted with guided aerial bombs for about one and a half to two months.

Among the injured is a pregnant woman who is currently in a moderate condition and receiving medical care.

Background: Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 22 April, killing one person and injuring 33.

ZaporizhzhiaRusso-Ukrainian war
