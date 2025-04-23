Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 85 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 944,270 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 10,691 (+8) tanks;
- 22,307 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,774 (+85) artillery systems;
- 1,368 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,141 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 33,526 (+138) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,148 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 45,621 (+163) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,860 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
