Ukrainian delegation arrives in London to discuss peace

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha have arrived in London for talks with representatives of the United States, France, the UK and Germany.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Details: Yermak noted that "despite everything, we will work for peace".

"As agreed in Paris, we will meet with US and European officials who are in the UK capital today. The path to peace is not easy, but Ukraine has been and remains committed to peaceful efforts," he wrote.

He said that the meetings would discuss ways to achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a full-fledged settlement process and a just and sustainable peace.

Background:

It was expected that talks at the level of foreign ministers of the five states would take place in London on 23 April. However, the UK Foreign Office later confirmed that the ministerial talks had been postponed and that the meetings would be held at senior official level.

In particular, France and Germany will be represented by diplomatic advisers to the leaders of these countries.

The day before, it became known that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not arrive in London. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will come instead.

