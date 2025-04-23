Chief of Zelenskyy's office shares details of meeting in London

A meeting with national security and foreign policy advisers in London. Photo: Andrii Yermak on Twitter (X)

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, has shared details of a meeting with national security and foreign policy advisers from the member countries of the coalition of the willing in London.

Source: Yermak on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian delegation included Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Yermak himself.

On the British side, the meeting was attended by Jonathan Powell, the prime minister’s national security advisor. France was represented by Emmanuel Bonne, President Macron’s diplomatic adviser, and Germany by Jens Plötner, the chancellor’s adviser on foreign and security policy.

Yermak stated that during the meeting, the teams continued a deep dialogue aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We emphasised our commitment to the peaceful efforts of US President Donald Trump," Yermak said.

He added that they agreed to hold further regular consultations – to achieve the key goal: a just peace for Ukraine.

Background:

Talks had been expected to take place in London on 23 April between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the US, France, Germany and the UK.

However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at senior official level.

Earlier reports indicated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not attend the talks. Instead, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, had been expected to participate.

