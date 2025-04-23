All Sections
CNN: US wants to announce peace deal before 100 days of Trump's presidency, European official believes

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 23 April 2025, 21:52
Trump. Photo: Getty Images

An unnamed European official has stated that the United States is seeking a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: According to the CNN source, currently, in the context of US peace initiatives, "there are a lot of moving parts currently, but one thing is clear, the feeling that the US are pushing for that deal within 100 days".

As for Crimea, the European official said, "it is difficult to see (Crimea) in any deal other than it remains as it is now. But it is clearly difficult for Zelenskyy".

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump's administration handed over a one-page document to Ukraine last week in Paris, which was presented as a final proposal for a peaceful settlement. Among other things, the US is ready to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.
  • The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea, which is internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.
  • Trump criticised the statement, saying that Crimea was lost many years ago and that Zelenskyy's words harm peace talks.

