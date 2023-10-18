Zelenskyy discusses grain exports and peace formula with South African President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a long phone conversation with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa, focusing on grain exports and the peace formula.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Ukrainian President’s Office

Quote: "We stressed the importance of maintaining the export of Ukrainian grain, as it is critical for global food security."

Details: Zelenskyy invited South Africa to participate in the second summit of the Grain From Ukraine humanitarian initiative.

The parties also discussed the implementation of President Zelenskyy's peace formula.

"It is very important that South Africa supports the Ukrainian Peace Formula and is ready to participate in the next rounds of negotiations on its implementation. It is equally important that relations between Ukraine and South Africa are significantly building up," the Ukrainian president stressed.

The Ukrainian President's Office added that the leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and the possibility of evacuating South African citizens from the conflict zone in the region.

