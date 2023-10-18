All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses grain exports and peace formula with South African President

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 00:56
Zelenskyy discusses grain exports and peace formula with South African President
ZELENSKYY AND RAMAPHOSA. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a long phone conversation with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa, focusing on grain exports and the peace formula.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Ukrainian President’s Office

Quote: "We stressed the importance of maintaining the export of Ukrainian grain, as it is critical for global food security."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy invited South Africa to participate in the second summit of the Grain From Ukraine humanitarian initiative.

The parties also discussed the implementation of President Zelenskyy's peace formula.

"It is very important that South Africa supports the Ukrainian Peace Formula and is ready to participate in the next rounds of negotiations on its implementation. It is equally important that relations between Ukraine and South Africa are significantly building up," the Ukrainian president stressed.

Please join our YouTube channel!

The Ukrainian President's Office added that the leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and the possibility of evacuating South African citizens from the conflict zone in the region.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: