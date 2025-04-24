Controversy has emerged within the Donald Trump administration over a potential lifting of energy sanctions against Russia, despite public denials of such discussions from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Source: European Pravda, citing Politico

Details: Five sources familiar with the matter told Politico that the White House is in the process of discussing the possible lifting of sanctions, particularly against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and certain Russian assets in Europe.

This is being considered in the context of potential agreements to end hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff plays a key role in promoting the idea of lifting the restrictions, according to sources close to the negotiation process.

He is said to have instructed his team to compile a full list of energy sanctions imposed by Washington against Moscow.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement released by the White House, both Rubio and Witkoff denied any discussions regarding the easing of sanctions pressure on Russia.

"This is false. Neither of us have had any conversations about lifting sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal with Ukraine. This is just totally fictitious and irresponsible reporting from Politico, a fifth-rate publication. If they have an ounce of journalistic integrity they will fully retract this piece of fiction," the statement said.

One source indicated that while Witkoff has floated the idea of lifting energy sanctions against Russia, the proposal has yet to gain substantial backing within the White House. Rubio is reportedly pushing back against the initiative, working to prevent it from advancing.

Sources familiar with the matter say that opposition to the idea comes not only from Rubio but also from Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, who also chairs the White House Energy Dominance Council. Their stance points to significant internal divisions over the administration's sanctions policy.

In addition, some US officials suspect that Russia may have misled Witkoff about the potential economic gains for the US if commercial ties with Moscow were restored, according to another source familiar with the matter.

"There is an internal White House debate between the energy dominance people – Burgum, who wants markets for US LNG [liquified natural gas] – and Witkoff, who wants to be closer to Russia," a source told Politico.

The person added that the restoration of Russia's status as the main energy supplier to Europe would be a "bloodbath for American [oil and gas] producers".

Background:

Earlier media reports indicated that Matthias Warnig, a German associate of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin from their time in the Stasi secret police in East Germany, is lobbying the US to restart Nord Stream 2.

Commenting on this report, the European Commission noted that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is not of common interest to the European Union.

