Chief EU diplomat reacts to Russia's deadly strike on Kyiv

Kaja Kallas, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has commented on Russia's deadly combined attack on Kyiv on Thursday 24 April.

Details: Kallas said that while "claiming to seek peace, Russia launched a deadly airstrike on Kyiv".

"This isn't a pursuit of peace, it’s a mockery of it. The real obstacle is not Ukraine but Russia, whose war aims have not changed," the EU High Representative stressed.

On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack. In the morning, it became known that eight people were killed in the Russian strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

A total of 77 people were injured, including 26 adults and 5 children who have been hospitalised.

After the nighttime attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that in attempts to end the war, pressure should be put on Moscow, not Kyiv.

After the nighttime attack, Latvia’s foreign minister called Putin "the butcher in Kremlin", while Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the latest attack clearly shows Russia's real intentions and that it can only be stopped by force.

