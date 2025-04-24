Eight bodies identified after Russian strike on Kyiv, unidentified remains found

As of the morning of 24 April, eight people have been reported killed in the Russian strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Unidentified human remains have also been found. A total of 77 people were injured, including 26 adults and 5 children who are in hospital.

Source: Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Yevhen Iievliev, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Petrov: "As of now, we are talking about eight or nine fatalities. We have eight identified bodies, and there is one unidentified body part. We do not yet know whether this is the ninth victim or whether it may be a body part of one of the eight victims already identified."

Details: He added that rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble and will do so until they are certain that no one remains trapped underneath.

"We are still searching for two children. Their parents are here on site, and the search for the two children continues," Petrov summarised.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko also reported that eight people had been killed.

"As for the fatalities, the information is still being confirmed. At present, we know that eight people have been killed. A total of 77 people have sought medical assistance, 31 of them are in hospital," Klitschko wrote.

He specified that five children had been taken to hospital.

Kyiv City Military Administration spokesperson Yevhen Iievliev reported that the ages of the victims range from 18 months to 80 years old.

Internal Minister Klymenko stated that there may still be people trapped under the rubble.

"We can hear the sound of mobile phones coming from under the rubble. And there are a large number of reports from relatives who have lost contact with their loved ones. We are checking each of these cases," said Klymenko.

Background:

Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems responded to the attack.

As of 06:00, 9 people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including 6 children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.

In the morning, the number of casualties had increased to more than 70. Phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.

Later, rescuer workers reported that a man had been pulled alive from the rubble of the house destroyed by the Russians.

