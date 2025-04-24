Russia hinders peace, Moscow and not Kyiv should be pressured – Ukrainian foreign minister on latest Russian attack

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for pressure to be put on Russia to achieve peace after Moscow launched a large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Yesterday's Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace. Moscow, not Kyiv, is where pressure should be applied."

Details: Sybiha added that Russia had launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting civilians in Kyiv and other regions.

He emphasised that the Ukrainian capital endured an especially brutal night, with 9 civilians killed and more than 70 injured, including 6 children.

Other cities and populated areas across the country were also struck by Russian missiles and drones during the night, resulting in further civilian casualties, Sybiha noted.

"Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Previously: Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Russia was ready to strike a "peace deal", but that reaching an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is more difficult.

