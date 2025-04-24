All Sections
Latvian foreign minister calls Putin "butcher in Kremlin" after large-scale attack on Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Stepan HaftkoThursday, 24 April 2025, 10:28
Baiba Braže. Photo: Facebook of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said that Russia's recent nighttime missile attack is yet another indication of Vladimir Putin's willingness to continue the war rather than seek peace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Braže's statement on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Only peace through strength can work: Russia needs to be forced into peace, while Ukraine’s self-defence has to be strengthened. Tonight’s massive attacks on civilians in Ukraine prove that the butcher in the Kremlin [Putin] is committed to war; there isn’t a single indication for peace."

Background:

  • Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the latest attack clearly shows Russia's real intentions, and that it can only be stopped by force.
  • After the nighttime attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that in attempts to end the war, pressure should be put on Moscow, not Kyiv.
  • A total of 9 people were killed and more than 70 injured in the attack on Kyiv. The clearing of the rubble is ongoing. The attack on Kharkiv caused casualties as well.

Russo-Ukrainian warLatvia
Russo-Ukrainian war
