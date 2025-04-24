All Sections
Ukrainian troops kill platoon of North Korean soldiers in close combat in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 24 April 2025, 14:39
Ukrainian troops kill platoon of North Korean soldiers in close combat in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
Military documents collected by Ukrainian troops. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Ukrainian soldiers from the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) have engaged in close combat with a larger unit of North Korean troops fighting for Russia, wiping out an entire platoon.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Command on Facebook

Details: Ukrainian forces have released details of an operation last month in which 25 North Korean fighters were killed.

Reports indicate that eight Ukrainian rangers in an armoured Humvee infiltrated behind Russian lines last month. Supported by reconnaissance drones, they reached direct fire range and took up advantageous positions in enemy trenches.

From there, they engaged in close combat with a 25-man platoon of North Korean troops. Despite being outnumbered and under artillery fire, the Ukrainian operatives held their ground.

"Despite the numerical superiority of the enemy and enemy artillery fire, the SOF soldiers proved the superiority of quality over quantity and did not leave the entire North Korean platoon a chance during the contact," the military reported.

After completing the mission, the Rangers successfully withdrew. One SOF soldier sustained a shrapnel wound and was evacuated. His life is not in danger.

Kursk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warNorth Korea
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's defence forces once again thwart Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian drone launch base in Kursk Oblast, killing up to 20 drone operators
Ukrainian paratroopers and their brothers-in-arms capture nine Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video
