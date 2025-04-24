Danish PM on Russian strike on Kyiv: peace cannot be negotiated under fire

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed support for Ukraine following Russia’s large-scale missile attack.

Source: Frederiksen’s statement was published by the Danish government press service on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: The Danish prime minister said the latest massive attack was "a clear message from the Kremlin".

"Russia has no real interest in peace. Peace cannot be negotiated under fire," she emphasised.

Frederiksen added that Denmark stands with Ukraine "against this brutality".

Background:

