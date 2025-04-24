Danish PM on Russian strike on Kyiv: peace cannot be negotiated under fire
Thursday, 24 April 2025, 17:21
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed support for Ukraine following Russia’s large-scale missile attack.
Source: Frederiksen’s statement was published by the Danish government press service on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports
Details: The Danish prime minister said the latest massive attack was "a clear message from the Kremlin".
"Russia has no real interest in peace. Peace cannot be negotiated under fire," she emphasised.
Frederiksen added that Denmark stands with Ukraine "against this brutality".
Background:
- On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack. In total, Russia launched 215 missiles and drones of various types at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence downed 112 Russian aerial targets.
- After the large-scale Russian strike, US President Donald Trump called on Putin to "stop".
- French President Emmanuel Macron also stated that "America’s anger should be directed at only one person: President Putin". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]
