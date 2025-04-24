Macron after Russian attack: there is only one aggressor – Russia, and US anger must be directed at Putin

Following Russia’s large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the international community not to forget who is truly to blame for the war. He stressed that "US anger must be directed solely at Putin".

Source: European Pravda, citing French news agency BFMTV

Details: Macron emphasised that there is only one aggressor in the current situation – and that is Russia.

Therefore, he said that "America’s anger should be directed at only one person: President Putin". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Macron added that "France’s position is unchanged and will remain so".

"We stand for sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with international law. We will continue to defend the Ukrainian people’s right to live in peace on their land and within their internationally recognised borders," he stated.

The French president also urged Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to "stop lying".

"He says ‘I want peace’, while continuing to bomb and kill people in Ukraine. If he says ‘yes’, we will have a ceasefire tomorrow," he added.

Background:

On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack. In total, Russia launched 215 missiles and drones of various types at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence downed 112 Russian aerial targets.

Following the overnight attack, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasised that any effort to end the war must focus on pressuring Moscow, not Kyiv.

After the large-scale Russian strike, US President Donald Trump called on Putin to "stop".

