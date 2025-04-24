All Sections
Trump reacts to latest Russian strike on Kyiv: "Vladimir, STOP!"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 April 2025, 15:36
Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has reacted to a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April, urging Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to reach a peace agreement.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Quote: "I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces launched 215 missiles of various types and drones on Ukraine, with the main impact falling on the city of Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence units shot down 112 Russian aerial targets, namely seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles, six Kalibr missiles, four Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles and 64 Shahed loitering munitions.
  • As of 11:00, eight people are reported to have been killed in a Russian strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, with an unidentified body part also found. Overall, 77 people were injured, including 26 adults and five children, who were taken to hospital.

Trumpmissile strikewarPutin
