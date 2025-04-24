Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that now is "not the right time" to discuss the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula currently under Russian occupation.

Source: BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, citing Macron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron made the comments following yesterday’s post on Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, in which he claimed that Crimea had been lost many years ago and argued that Zelenskyy's statements were detrimental to peace talks.

Advertisement:

The Kremlin expressed full agreement with Trump's remarks.

Macron responded by noting that Trump "describes the situation de facto".

"Does this mean we should give Russia free rein? No. This is not the time to discuss the status of the peninsula and it is not for us to decide," he emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background:

The Trump administration is reported to have presented Ukraine with a one-page document, described as a "final proposal" for a peace settlement, in Paris last week. Among other provisions, the US is reportedly prepared to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Ukraine does not recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea, which remains internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!