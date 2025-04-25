All Sections
Russians hit 15 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 people

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 25 April 2025, 04:44
Russians hit 15 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 people
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked the border settlements of Sumy Oblast 112 times over the past day, injuring 5 people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 192 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Bereza, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Svesa and Seredyna-Buda were attacked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Details: The Russians attacked the Krasnopillia hromada with mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and UAV-dropped explosives (34 explosions). Three people were injured and an administrative building, a shop and a cultural centre were damaged as a result of the attack.

An attack by FPV drones and shelling from MLRS was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada (seven explosions). Two people were injured, a car and two houses were damaged in the attack.

The Russians attacked the Seredyna-Buda hromada with FPV drones, UAV-dropped explosives, and deployed grenade launchers to attack the hromada (24 explosions). The attack damaged a house and outbuildings.

