Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Friday, 25 April 2025, 07:54
Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 946,500 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 10,703 (+9) tanks;
- 22,315 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 26,895 (+72) artillery systems;
- 1,372 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,144 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 33,779 (+119) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+48) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 45,906 (+151) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
