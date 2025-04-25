All Sections
Russia warns its citizens against travelling to Moldova

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 25 April 2025, 10:31
Russia warns its citizens against travelling to Moldova
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned Russian citizens of potential risks when travelling to Moldova, citing what it calls "discriminatory policies" against Russians entering the country.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday 24 April

Details: The Russian ministry claimed that upon arrival at Chișinău airport, Russian passport holders are often subjected to what it describes as a "humiliating and biased inspection procedure" that may last several hours.

During these checks, Russians are allegedly not provided with "basic living conditions, including access to water, food or communication with the outside world".

The ministry also claimed that, following such treatment, travellers are often denied entry on "contrived grounds" or without any explanation, stating that "every day, Moldovan authorities deny entry to dozens of Russian citizens".

Accusing Moldova of denying consular access to Russian nationals, the Russian Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to "take these risks into account when planning trips to the Republic of Moldova".

Background: On 31 March, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expulsion of three Russian embassy employees for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status. In response, Russia expelled three Moldovan diplomats.

