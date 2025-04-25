The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine, as part of peace negotiations involving the United States, hopes to prevent Russia from gaining formal international recognition of its sovereignty over Crimea and other occupied territories.

Source: The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Telegraph says the draft document consists of five key points.

The first and second points stress that any peace agreement must be based on international law, not capitulation, with a specific warning related to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

These points also underline the importance of firm security guarantees as a condition for any future agreement in which Ukraine would concede territory to Russia, even temporarily.

The third point is described as an attempt to shift control over the negotiations away from Donald Trump and place Ukraine back at the centre of the peace process.

The fourth point warns both the US and NATO that allowing Russia to retain control of Crimea would enable it to threaten not only Ukraine but also Black Sea allies such as Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria.

The fifth and final point clearly states that Russia must not be allowed to use any agreement to restrict the size of Ukraine’s Armed Forces or its defence industry.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that the United States had proposed its own strategy concerning Ukrainian territory during negotiations in London. However, he added that after discussions between the Ukrainian delegation, the European side and the United States, "another paper" appeared.

Last week, the Trump administration reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as the "final offer" for a peace deal. In it, the US shows readiness to recognise Russian control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow.

Zelenskyy has reiterated that Ukraine will not recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea, which is internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.

