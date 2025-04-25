NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership

The NATO Secretary General’s 2024 annual report contains no phrasing indicating that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance in the future or that its path to NATO is irreversible, merely reaffirming the Alliance’s "open door" policy.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The new report stands in stark contrast to the one published in 2023, which included the text of the Vilnius Declaration, where the Allies stated that "Ukraine’s future is in NATO and that the Alliance will support Ukraine on its path toward future membership".

Advertisement:

The 2024 report only states that the Allies actively cooperate with 16 partner countries on a bilateral basis: "Among these partners, NATO has developed specific structures for its relationships with Ukraine and Georgia".

The report briefly reaffirms NATO’s open door policy, which states that membership is open to any European democratic country capable of contributing to the principles of the North Atlantic Treaty.

However, the report makes no reference to the wording of the NATO Summit in Washington in summer 2024, which recognised that Allies "will continue to support it [Ukraine] on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership".

Advertisement:

Instead, the report lists other points adopted by the Allies in Washington concerning support for Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia.

It separately notes the strengthening of NATO’s representation in Ukraine to deepen political dialogue, support reforms and provide practical assistance – again without any mention of future membership.

In the foreword to the report, in the section devoted to Ukraine, the NATO Secretary General stated: "Looking to the future, NATO Allies are united in their desire for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

Background: Last week, the administration of Donald Trump reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document during a meeting in Paris, presented as a "final proposal" for peace. Among other things, it included a suggestion that Ukraine should give up its NATO aspirations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!