All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Enormous explosions rock arsenal of Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate – photo, videos

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 22 April 2025, 17:27
Enormous explosions rock arsenal of Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate – photo, videos
An explosion at the arsenal. Photo: Screenshot

A series of explosions have occurred at the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Russia's Vladimir Oblast.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet; Russian Telegram channel Astra; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Reports indicate that a gigantic explosion has occurred at the facility and that secondary detonations continue.

Advertisement:

According to Astra, the explosions are being heard near the place of deployment of a military unit in the Kirzhach district of Vladimir Oblast. The road from Moscow to the settlement of Kirzhach has been reportedly blocked.

Local residents note that smoke from the detonation is visible over the village of Barsovo. The arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, military unit No 11785, is located there.

Advertisement:

Militarnyi reports that this is one of the largest arsenals operated by Russia's Ministry of Defence.

The 51st Arsenal of the Directorate (military unit No 11785) is located about 530 km from the Russo-Ukrainian border.

The military facility, located east of Moscow, covers an area of about 3.5 sq. km. and, according to some reports, can store about 274,000 tonnes of ammunition.

It has fortified bunkers for storing ammunition and open storage areas for unloading/loading weapons.

 
Satellite image showing the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry. 
Photo: Maxar

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

explosionRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaemergency event
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
explosion
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: person killed, 410 explosions recorded
Explosions heard in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Cherkasy
Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast: damage and over 200 explosions reported
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: