UK intelligence reports Russia is militarising and brainwashing youth through education system

UK intelligence has noted that Russia’s education system is becoming increasingly ideological, which suggests that aggressive expansionist sentiments will only become more entrenched in Russian society.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on the Russia-Ukraine war of 21 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The review states that since 2022, Russia’s education system has become more politicised, ideologised and militarised, reflecting the wider goals of the Russian leadership.

Advertisement:

As an example, the report refers to an investigation by the non-state Russian media outlet Verstka, which found that educational materials increasingly include content in support of the so-called "special military operation" [the term Russians use to refer to their war of aggression in Ukraine – ed.] and anti-Western rhetoric infused with patriotic pro-Russian narratives, while references to Ukraine are being removed.

Quote: "The Russian state highly likely seeks to use the education system to develop a more militarised, nationalistic society. The 2024 Youth Strategy spoke of the importance of 'increasing the prestige of military service and providing support to young military personnel and their families'.

The intent is almost certainly to facilitate both deeper support for Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, and greater willingness amongst the young to join the military suffering significant casualties. These efforts are also aimed at indoctrinating Russia's young into a rejection of the legally mandated, and internationally recognised basis for Ukraine's nationhood and sovereignty."

Advertisement:

More details: The UK analysts suggest that this level of indoctrination and militarisation within Russia’s education system – and more broadly in all programmes aimed at children and young people – will entrench aggressive expansionist attitudes in Russian society for the long term.

Background:

Earlier in April, UK Defence Intelligence estimated that Russia has suffered over 900,000 personnel losses (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the full-scale war, including an estimated 138,000 losses in 2025 alone.

UK intelligence also stated that inflation will further strain Russia’s ability to maintain its high level of defence spending.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!