Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD
Ukraine has secured €270 million in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), backed by state guarantees, to purchase large volumes of natural gas. An additional €140 million grant from the Norwegian government will further support the effort.
Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram
Details: Shmyhal signed the relevant agreement on 25 April together with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. The deal aims to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience.
"This will enable Naftogaz [Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company – ed.] to import significant volumes of natural gas in preparation for the upcoming heating season," Shmyhal stressed.
He also added that since the start of the full-scale war, the EBRD has provided Ukraine with more than €6 billion in loans, grants and guarantees.
In the public sector, Ukraine and the EBRD are jointly implementing 12 projects, including in the fields of energy, logistics and critical infrastructure.
Background:
- Due to Russian attacks on gas infrastructure and the resulting decline in production, Ukraine will significantly increase gas imports in 2025.
- The Naftogaz Group has already begun preparations for the 2025/2026 heating season by purchasing gas and modernising power generation facilities.
