Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 25 April 2025, 19:13
Odile Renaud-Basso and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukraine has secured €270 million in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), backed by state guarantees, to purchase large volumes of natural gas. An additional €140 million grant from the Norwegian government will further support the effort.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Shmyhal signed the relevant agreement on 25 April together with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. The deal aims to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience.

"This will enable Naftogaz [Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company – ed.] to import significant volumes of natural gas in preparation for the upcoming heating season," Shmyhal stressed.

He also added that since the start of the full-scale war, the EBRD has provided Ukraine with more than €6 billion in loans, grants and guarantees.

In the public sector, Ukraine and the EBRD are jointly implementing 12 projects, including in the fields of energy, logistics and critical infrastructure.

Background:

  • Due to Russian attacks on gas infrastructure and the resulting decline in production, Ukraine will significantly increase gas imports in 2025.
  • The Naftogaz Group has already begun preparations for the 2025/2026 heating season by purchasing gas and modernising power generation facilities.

