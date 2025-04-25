Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD

Ukraine has secured €270 million in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), backed by state guarantees, to purchase large volumes of natural gas. An additional €140 million grant from the Norwegian government will further support the effort.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Shmyhal signed the relevant agreement on 25 April together with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. The deal aims to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience.

Advertisement:

"This will enable Naftogaz [Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company – ed.] to import significant volumes of natural gas in preparation for the upcoming heating season," Shmyhal stressed.

He also added that since the start of the full-scale war, the EBRD has provided Ukraine with more than €6 billion in loans, grants and guarantees.

In the public sector, Ukraine and the EBRD are jointly implementing 12 projects, including in the fields of energy, logistics and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Background:

Due to Russian attacks on gas infrastructure and the resulting decline in production, Ukraine will significantly increase gas imports in 2025.

The Naftogaz Group has already begun preparations for the 2025/2026 heating season by purchasing gas and modernising power generation facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!